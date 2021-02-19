How to complete the Fuchsia City Collection Challenge during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

The Kanto Safari Zone jumps into Pokémon Go all at once.

Pokémon Go’s celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary is starting in various regions around the world with the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.

This one-day event features all things relating to the Kanto region, including its Pokémon, many of its trainers, and even a few of the notable locations introduced in the Pokémon Red and Green games.

The event offers a ticket that players can purchase to unlock more features throughout the day, including Special Research to encounter a shiny Ditto and the introduction of Masterwork Research where players can get their hands on the elusive shiny Mew.

But players don’t need the ticket to participate in other parts of the event. Collection Challenges centered around the various locations in the Kanto region will be available for players to partake in. The set of Pokémon from each location rotates each hour, with a grand finale featuring them all for the last two hours of the event.

Like in previous events, Collection Challenges require players to catch the specified Pokémon in the time allotted, granting them a new description on their Elite Collector medal once completed.

Here’s a breakdown of the Fuchsia City portion of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, featuring various Poison-type Pokémon used by gym leader Koga, as well as various Pokémon found in the Safari Zone. These Pokémon will be available more frequently from 12pm to 1pm, 5pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 9pm local time.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Fuchsia City Collection Challenge

Catch a Venonat

Catch an Abra

Catch a Ponyta

Catch a Grimer

Catch a Gastly

Catch a Drowzee

Catch an Exeggcute

Catch a Koffing

Catch an Omanyte

Catch a Kabuto

Completion rewards: