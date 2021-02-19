How to complete the Cerulean City Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is here and players have a lot of work to do with all of the new content being added, including a handful of Collection Challenges that will have players running around to find specific Pokémon to claim rewards.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

Throughout the event on Feb. 20, several location-themed hour blocks will feature different generation one Pokémon spawning in the wild and with Incense.

One of the special locations is based on Cerulean City, the location of the second gym in the original Pokémon games, and features a lot of Water-type Pokémon.

If you manage to complete the challenge before the end of the event, you will get a handful of special rewards, including 151 Stardust, a TBD encounter, and 20 Great Balls.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Capture a Jigglypuff

Capture a Psyduck

Capture a Poliwag

Capture a Tentacool

Capture a Shellder

Capture a Krabby

Capture a Horsea

Capture a Goldeen

Capture a Staryu

Capture a Magikarp

There are more Collection Challenges, Special Research, and more coming to Pokémon Go throughout the Kanto Tour on Feb. 20.