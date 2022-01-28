How to complete the Bothersome Bidoof request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the earlier requests that players encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the Bothersome Bidoof quest, which tasks players with finding three trouble-making Bidoofs that have invaded the village.

To begin the request, head to Galaxy Hall, where several requests will be made available on the chalkboard. Once you take the request, your next task will be to talk to Tsumugi from the Security Corps. She’ll tell you that those three Bidoofs have been causing havoc and will ask you to help her in rounding them up.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you finish talking to Tsumugi, make sure that you have a Bidoof in your party. Since it’s required that you catch at least one to progress through the game, you should have one in your party already or in your pasture. Make sure there’s one in your party and Tsumugi will then task you with going to find all three Bidoofs.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The first Bidoof can be found by going past the pasture, where the fence meets the mountain. As long as you have a Bidoof in your party, you’ll enter a cutscene and collect the Bidoof.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The second Bidoof is on the other side of a row of buildings coming from the first location. He’ll be just on the other side of the fence that separates two buildings.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The third Bidoof is closest to the starting point of the quest and is right next to your living quarters. It can be hard to see from far away since it will be tucked into the corner, so refer to the map above for its exact location.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you collect all three Bidoofs, a cutscene will trigger and you’ll complete the quest. You’ll be rewarded with a Rare Candy upon completion.