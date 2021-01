How to complete all Sneasel Limited Research day tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s latest research event, featuring Sneasel, went live earlier this week. Completing event-exclusive field research tasks will grant you encounters with Sneasel, giving you a chance to add the Pokémon to your collection.

While the odds are unknown, you can also get your hands on a shiny version of the Ice/Dark-type Pokémon during an encounter. This is the eighth Limited Research event in the game’s history, each featuring a different Pokémon.

You’ll have a single day to complete all the 20 tasks, and they aren’t any time consuming at all. Even playing the game like you usually do should be enough to complete most of the tasks. The event will conclude at 10pm local time, meaning you don’t have to bring out your timezone converter.

Here are all the tasks that you need to complete to earn Sneasel encounters.

Task one

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Take one rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, and 1,000 XP

Task two

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task two rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Pinap Berries, and 1,000 XP

Task three

Use three Pinap berries while catching Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task three rewards: 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Task four

Make two Great Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task four rewards: 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Task five

Make three Great Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task five rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Nanab Berries, and 1,000 XP

Task six

Use three Nanab Berries while Catching Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Curbeball Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task six rewards: 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Task seven

Make two Nice Curveball Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task seven rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Sneasel Candy, and 1,000 XP

Task eight

Make two Nice Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task eight rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Razz Berries, and 1,000 XP

Task nine

Use three Razz Berries to help catch a Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task nine rewards: 500 Stardust, one Sinnoh Stone, and 1,000 XP

Task 10

Make two Great Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 10 rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and 1,000 XP

Task 11

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 11 rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, and 1,000 XP

Task 12

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 12 rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Pinap Berries, and 1,000 XP

Task 13

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 13 rewards: 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Task 14

Make two Great Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 14 rewards: 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Task 15

Make three Great Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 15 rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Nanab berries, and 1,000 XP

Task 16

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 16 rewards: 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Task 17

Make two Nice Curveball throws – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 17 rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Sneasel Candy, and 1,000 XP

Task 18

Make two Nice Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Transfer two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 18 rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Razz Berries, and 1,000 XP

Task 19

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 19 rewards: 500 Stardust, one Sinnoh Stone, and 1,000 XP

Task 20

Make two Great Throws in a row – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon – Earn a Sneasel Encounter

Task 20 rewards: 500 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and 1,000 XP