How to complete all Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle 2022 Collection Challenges

At Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle, players are encountering several Pokémon they might not encounter anywhere else while adventuring around the city, Seattle Center Park, and a handful of digital habitats that rotate throughout the event.

In each of those habitats, players can encounter specific Pokémon that match the overall theme: Dreamy Mindscape, Electric Garden, The Oasis, and Cloud Sanctuary.

Throughout the event, which runs from July 22 to 24, players will use those habitat spawns and the eventual removal of limitations to finish a handful of Collection Challenges. Anyone playing from home will also have a Collection Challenge tie-in with Go Fest: Seattle, along with the Global Challenge tied to the upcoming Hisuian Festivities event.

For anyone looking to complete every challenge during Go Fest: Seattle, here are all of the Collection Challenges and the Pokémon you need to encounter for each.

All Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle Collection Challenges

Dreamy Mindscape

Catch a Krabby

Catch a Staryu

Catch a Lapras

Catch a Qwilfish

Catch a Mantine

Catch a Numel

Catch a Gible

Catch a Panpour

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Gible encounter, and one Incense

Electric Garden

Catch an Alolan Grimer

Catch a Spinarak

Catch an Electrike

Catch a Lileep

Catch a Combee

Catch a Blitzle

Catch a Skorupi

Catch a Foongus

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Combee encounter, and one Incense

The Oasis

Catch a Poliwag

Catch a Drowzee

Catch a Jynx

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Sableye

Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Yamask

Catch a Litwick

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Litwick encounter, and one Incense

Cloud Sanctuary

Catch an Alolan Vulpix

Catch a Togetic

Catch a Skarmory

Catch a Swablu

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Pansear

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Rufflet

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Rufflet encounter, and one Incense

The Oasis (Tie-in)

Catch a Slowpoke

Catch a Krabby

Catch a Staryu

Catch a Qwilfish

Catch a Mantine

Catch a Clamperl

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Panpour encounter, and two Pinap Berries