How to complete all Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo 2022 Collection Challenges

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event is quickly approaching, but before that, players in Japan are attending one last in-person ticketed event in Sapporo from Aug. 4 to 7.

During Go Fest: Sapporo, Xurkitree is making its Pokémon Go debut before joining the other Ultra Beasts on the global stage for all players during the Go Fest Finale on Aug. 27.

Xurkitree joins Sky Forme Shaymin as a reward encounter for completing Special Research during the event. Along with that, players can encounter Shiny Pansage and Shiny Swirlix for the first time too.

Just like the previous in-person events, players not attending them can take part in a smaller tie-in event that will have a Collection Challenge based on one of the habitats featured in Sapporo. Additionally, players around the world can help complete the ongoing Global Challenge and achieve Ultra Unlock bonuses for upcoming events.

There are a total of four habitats included at Go Fest: Sapporo, meaning players will need to catch a number of different and potentially rare Pokémon to complete them. Here is everything you need to know to finish them all and collect every reward.

All Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo Collection Challenges

Dreamy Mindscape

Catch a Poliwag

Catch a Drowzee

Catch a Jynx

Catch a Snorlax

Catch a Sableye

Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Yamask

Catch a Litwick

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Litwick encounter, and one Incense.

Frozen Lake

Catch an Alolan Sandshrew

Catch an Alolan Vulpix

Catch a Staryu

Catch a Qwilfish

Catch a Mantine

Catch a Snorunt

Catch a Snover

Catch a Panpour

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Galarian Darumaka encounter, and one Incense.

Living Meadow (Sapporo)

Catch a Paras

Catch a Galarian Ponyta

Catch a Togetic

Catch a Marill

Catch a Cherrim

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Swirlix

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Slurpuff encounter, and one Incense.

Athletic Park

TBD

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, TBD encounter, and one Incense.

The Living Meadow (Global)

Catch a Paras

Catch a Bellsprout

Catch a Hoppip

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Cherrim Sunshine Form

Catch a Cottonee

Total Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Pansage encounter, and one Incense.