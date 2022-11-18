It may be time for a new look.

A new Pokémon game is here and following in the footsteps of the titles before it you’ll once again have the chance to customize your character’s look in-game. One of the ways you can do this is by changing up your hairstyle.

Unlike your outfit, you can’t change your hairstyle on the go. Instead, you’ll need to head to the salon and get it done.

So that you can get the look you’ve always wanted, here is everything you need to know about the salon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to change your hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’re looking to take on a new look then head to the Salon Renacer outside the Uva Academy in Mesagoza West.

Once you arrive here simply find the building walk through the front doors and you’ll have the ability to switch up your hairstyle. There are plenty of options to choose from, but you’ll need to pay a price.

The cost to get a new haircut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is $3,000.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hairstyles

Image via The Pokémon Company

Here are all of the different hairstyles available to choose from once you pay a visit to Salon Renacer.

Standard short cut

Typical side braid

Side fade

Side bob

Long and straight

Side part

Slicked back

Long bob

Ponytail

Medium curls

Cornrows

Romantic tuck

Pompadour

Pigtails

Soft curls

Short crop

Pixie cut

Two-block cut

Bowl cut

Short curls

Space buns

Short dreads

Asymmetrical bob

Tousled crop

All hair colors in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Customize your look further by choosing a fresh new color to match your new cut. Here are all of the options to choose from.