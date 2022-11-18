A new Pokémon game is here and following in the footsteps of the titles before it you’ll once again have the chance to customize your character’s look in-game. One of the ways you can do this is by changing up your hairstyle.
Unlike your outfit, you can’t change your hairstyle on the go. Instead, you’ll need to head to the salon and get it done.
So that you can get the look you’ve always wanted, here is everything you need to know about the salon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to change your hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you’re looking to take on a new look then head to the Salon Renacer outside the Uva Academy in Mesagoza West.
Once you arrive here simply find the building walk through the front doors and you’ll have the ability to switch up your hairstyle. There are plenty of options to choose from, but you’ll need to pay a price.
The cost to get a new haircut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is $3,000.
All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hairstyles
Here are all of the different hairstyles available to choose from once you pay a visit to Salon Renacer.
- Standard short cut
- Typical side braid
- Side fade
- Side bob
- Long and straight
- Side part
- Slicked back
- Long bob
- Ponytail
- Medium curls
- Cornrows
- Romantic tuck
- Pompadour
- Pigtails
- Soft curls
- Short crop
- Pixie cut
- Two-block cut
- Bowl cut
- Short curls
- Space buns
- Short dreads
- Asymmetrical bob
- Tousled crop
All hair colors in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Customize your look further by choosing a fresh new color to match your new cut. Here are all of the options to choose from.
- Black
- Gold
- Dark brown
- Ash brown
- Light brown
- Platinum blond
- Pink-brown
- Wine red
- Green
- White
- Pink
- Blue
- Red
- Smoky pink
- Blue-green
- Lavender
- Violet
- Scarlet
- Silver
- Ash purple
- Ash white
- Ash blond
- Ash green
- Dark denim blue
- Denim blue
- Light denim blue