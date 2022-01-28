You can change up your look to suit your style from the start.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a ton of features returning from previous Pokémon games, including some systems that haven’t been in all the previous games. One of these is the outfit system.

In this new game, players can customize their look using clothing that they earn during their adventures in the Hisui region. Clothing can be broken down into a few categories, including headwear, shirts, pants, uniforms, sandals, glasses, and contacts.

From the start, you’ll have a few different options to style up your character. As you adventure, the options only grow. When you’re ready, you can change things up for yourself.

How to change outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Changing outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is easy and something you can do almost all the time while you adventure.

You’ll need to head back to Jublife Village and enter your room. While in your room, head down to the back wall and press on the mirror. This will bring up the menu to change up your outfit.

You then can select all kinds of different customization options to change up your clothing and eye color. Any outfits that you unlock during your journey will automatically find their way into your wardrobe.