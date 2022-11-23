How to catch Solgaleo in Pokémon Go

With the start of the Season of Light in Pokémon Go in September, Niantic began to release a Special Research themed around Cosmog, the Nebula Pokémon. Each new event added more steps to the challenge, and each month allowed players to obtain a new stage of the Pokémon’s evolution line.

And the Astral Eclipse event, running from Nov. 23 to 28, is where Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon, and Lunala, the Moone Pokémon, finally made their debuts.

If you’re looking to add Solgaleo to your Pokémon Go team, you might be wondering how to catch this Legendary Pokémon from Alola.

How to get Solgaleo in Pokémon Go

Similarly to Cosmoem, Solgaleo can’t be caught in the wild or in raids in Pokémon Go. You can only get it by evolution, and you also need to reach the ninth step of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research, which focuses on catching Cosmog, to have access to it. But there is another unique detail that works as a nod to the main series games.

Cosmoem has two possible evolutions: Solgaleo, the game mascot for Pokémon Sun, and Lunala, the game mascot for Pokémon Moon. Both are version-exclusive, which means each version only allows you to catch or evolve one of them. The way Niantic incorporated this into Pokémon Go made the process similar to the distinction between Eevee’s evolutions Espeon and Umbreon, where one needs to be evolved during the day and the other at night.

So, after getting 100 Cosmog Candy and your Cosmoem ready, all you need to do to obtain Solgaleo is hit the Evolve button during the day.