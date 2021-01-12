How to catch Shadow Stunky and Shadow Snover in Pokémon Go

The new Sinnoh Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go is here, and curious trainers might notice the presence of two Shadow Pokémon in the list: Stunky and Snover.

These Shadow Pokémon are only available for capture after beating out the nefarious Team GO Rocket. Thankfully, you’ll only need to search out the grunts for these events, where they can be found in invaded PokéStops or floating high above you in a signature hot air balloon.

The Team GO Rocket PokéStops have a hidden timer of 30 minutes before they are converted back to normal, so be on the lookout for the sleek black stations before they disappear.

For Stunky, you’ll need to find a female Team Rocket Grunt that specializes in Dark-type Pokémon, spouting these wise words: “Wherever there is light, there is also a shadow.”

For Snover, the male Team Rocket Grunt is proficient in the Ice-type, and will say: “You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.”

Once you find these criminals and give them a good beating, their associated Pokémon should become available for you to capture and help mark off your Sinnoh Collection Challenge checklist.