How to catch Regieleki and Regidrago in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

For the first time since generation four a brand new Regi has been introduced, this time in the form of Regieleki and Regidrago.

The Electric and Dragon-type legends have been added to Pokémon Sword and Shield as part of The Crown Tundra expansion and are part of a key quest in the DLC’s story that involves exploring the new map and capturing Legendary Pokémon.

Before you even think about trying to capture Regileki and Regidrago, you will need to hunt for the ruins housing Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, solve their riddles, and catch them. All three other Regis will need to be in your party when you make it to the final area, the Split-DecisiRuins.

“A giant of rock. A giant of ice. A giant of steel. When gather the three giants, the door of destiny shall be opened.”

Unfortunately, once you are inside you will need to make a choice between which new Regi you would like to challenge and capture. The statue in the middle of the room has two patterns and you must make the floor glow in the pattern of the Regi you want to catch.

You will only be able to encounter one of the duo per copy of The Crown Tundra, so unless you plan on getting a second copy of the DLC and Sword or Shield, you will probably want to find a friend to trade with.