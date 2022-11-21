How to catch Pokémon underwater in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While exploring the vast region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you might have stumbled across Water-type Pokémon swimming underwater and wondered how on earth you can catch them.

After all, there is no fishing mechanic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—which has been the method for catching underwater Pokémon since Pokémon Red and Blue launched in 1996.

Rest assured, it’s a simple process. And it can be done from the safety of the shore, or while surfing on Koraidon or Miraidon.

Catching Pokémon underwater in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet method, explained

To catch Pokémon underwater, all you need to do is press the ZL button to lock on to a nearby Pokémon. This will make the camera focus on the nearest one. Then, simply throw a Poké Ball at it to trigger the battle scene and catch it the same way you’d catch Pokémon on land.

Ideally, you’ll also want to use a Net Ball, as it increases the likelihood of catching Water-type Pokémon. It’s not necessary, but it’s definitely worth using if you have some to spare.

Using Electric and Grass-type will give you an edge in battle too.

Image via The Pokémon Company

That’s all there is to it. It’s interesting Game Freak decided to move away from the tried and true fishing system. Perhaps they felt it wasn’t the best fit given the games take place in an open world. Either way, it won’t hold you back from catching all the Water-type Pokémon in the Paldea region.