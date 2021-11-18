How to catch Giratina in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Giratina is one of the most elusive and sought-after Pokémon in both the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, and again in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This species is one of the three cosmic rulers created by Arceus, and alongside Dialga and Palkia, who rule time and space, Giratina’s role is to rule over antimatter. The Ghost and Dragon-type species is one of the most powerful Legendary Pokémon players will encounter during their time in the game.

There are two different forms of Giratina. One is more difficult to acquire and not something players will encounter during their adventures. The more common form though is something that players can easily capture once they’ve reached the endgame.

How to catch Giratina

Image via Pokemon

You’ll need to have already defeated the Elite Four and acquired the national Pokedex to encounter Giratina. Here’s where to go if you want a shot at capturing this legendary beast.

Head to Spring Path, which will open up alongside the forest side of Route 214 after you’ve beaten the Elite Four.

Head down this path, and you’ll notice a wall that is climbable with Rock Climb in Spendoff Spring.

Climb this and then enter Turnback Cave.

The cave’s layout is randomly generated, so directing players at this point can get tricky. No matter the layout, Giratina will be past the room with the third pillar.

Once you’ve located this room, you’ll see Giratina and the encounter will go as usual

Before encountering this Legendary, make sure to save, so you can reset if necessary. Also, you’ll need plenty of Poké Balls to capture it with and a strong team to face off against the level 70 Pokémon.