How to catch Gible in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Champion Cynthia’s partner Pokémon, Garchomp, has struck fear into the hearts of Pokémon players for 15 years, with many wondering how to obtain their own.

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players won’t have to wait long to start with the first part of this dream: encountering a Gible. Like in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Gible can only be found in the Wayward Cave, located underneath the Cycling Road on Route 206. However, it can only be found in the secret entrance to the cave, which can be found by venturing to the left of the main entrance and entering directly under the overpass.

When players enter this secret entrance, they’ll be greeted by rocks that can only be moved by using Strength from the Pokétch’s HMs app, which can be obtained at the top of the Lost Tower on Route 208 and can only be used after defeating Canalave City’s Gym Leader, Byron.

When players fulfill the requirements to venture to the bottom floor of Wayward Cave, they will have the opportunity to encounter a wild Gible. Still, this Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon is incredibly elusive even in the location where it’s found, so players may need to encounter numerous wild Pokémon before a Gible appears.

Gible evolves into Gabite at level 24, then again into Garchomp at level 48. Though it requires the most thorough leveling to evolve out of any Pokémon available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will have the opportunity to feel like Cynthia with the Mach Pokémon at their disposal.