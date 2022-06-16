How to catch Froakie and evolve it in Pokémon Go

Pokémon X and Y, released worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, introduced players to the Kalos region, a French-inspired landscape of bustling cities, tall mountains, and plenty of new Pokémon to find. At the start of players’ journeys, they may have opted to choose the Bubble Frog Pokémon, Froakie, as their starter, becoming even more powerful as it evolves.

Froakie, as well as its counterparts Fennekin and Chespin, have been spawning in Pokémon Go for about two years, introducing Kalos creatures to the game. Since then, the Bubble Frog Pokémon has appeared in events but remains rather elusive and therefore difficult to evolve into evolved forms Frogadier and Greninja.

While Froakie may be a difficult Pokémon for players to locate and capture in Pokémon Go, it is possible to find the Bubble Frog Pokémon with patience. Here is how to get Froakie in Pokémon Go.

How to find and catch Froakie in Pokémon Go

Froakie does not currently have an increased spawn rate in Pokémon Go. Therefore players will have to rely on luck if they hope to see this Pokémon in the wild.

Froakie is often included in Water-type Pokémon events, which usually occur during the summer months, making that the opportune time for players to get their hands on this Kalos starter. Players have more luck finding Water-type Pokémon around real-world bodies of water, where Froakie may be more likely to spawn.

This Pokémon is also not currently available in the current rotation of Eggs, meaning it is not possible to hatch out of any-kilometer Egg. It has been included in five-kilometer eggs, though is not set to return in the immediate future.

It is also possible Froakie may be the spotlight of a Pokémon Go Community Day at some point in the near future. This would drastically increase its spawn rates for a short duration, as well as introduce Shiny Froakie into the game. It is unclear if and when this event would occur.

How to evolve Froakie into Frogadier and Greninja

Like the other starter Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go, Froakie requires 25 Candies to evolve into Frogadier, then 100 more Candies to evolve into Greninja. Players that do not have enough Candies can earn Rare Candies from Raid Battles and specific research, which they can turn into Froakie Candies from the info menu.

Greninja is currently one of the most consistent Water-type Pokémon in the Go Battle League and in Raids. Once it gains access to the exclusive move Hydro Cannon during a future Community Day, its potential to deal massive Water-type damage to opponents will increase further.