How to catch Duraladon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Since it has a new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, trainers are all looking to catch a Duraladon to evolve it into the powerful Archaludon. First, you need to find a Duraladon in the new DLC map, which can be a bit of a chore if you don’t know where to look.

With The Indigo Disk, encountering certain Pokémon is a lot easier because the Blueberry Academy Terrarium is divided into four biomes. Each area contains different Pokémon spawns, and Duraladon only inhabits one of them.

Where to find Duraladon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you want to catch a Duraladon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, you need to run from the Terrarium’s entrance or fly to a spot close to the Polar Biome.

Pack some warm clothes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon/Steel-type spawns throughout the lower portion of Blueberry Academy’s Northwestern biome, so you might need to go spelunking in the Chargestone Caverns to find one. For the most part, it appears they spawn outside of the caves and on the peaks of the surrounding mountains. There are plenty of other rare Pokémon that spawn in those same areas, but you can easily spot Duraladon among them.

To evolve Duraladon, you will need to use one of the new items, as it is not a level-related evolution. You will also need to grind Blueberry Points (BP) when you want to grab that item unless you prefer looking for it in the overworld like a needle in an electrically-charged haystack.