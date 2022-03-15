How to catch Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

An event allowing players to capture the Alpha Pokémon Arceus was never made available for players in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, or Platinum, leaving the Mythical Pokémon locked to official distributions. Almost two decades later, this event has reemerged in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, finally allowing players to encounter the creator of the Pokémon world.

Starting with a software update on March 15, certain Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will gain access to the Azure Flute item, which is required to meet and battle Arceus. If players have save data for Pokémon Legends: Arceus on their Nintendo Switch and have successfully ventured through its story and captured Arceus there, an Azure Flute will appear in the main character’s bedroom in Twinleaf Town.

Players must bring the Azure Flute to the Spear Pillar, site of the climax of the game’s story against Team Galactic and Dialga/Palkia. Once they reach the temple, their Azure Flute will begin to react. Upon playing the flute’s tune, a staircase of light will form, bringing them high above the Sinnoh region to the Hall of Origin, where Arceus waits to test the player’s skill.

Arceus will be level 80 when encountered, making it the toughest wild Pokémon players will encounter on their journey. If players can successfully add Arceus to their teams, they can make use of its unique Multitype ability, allowing it to change its own type and the type of its signature move, Judgment, depending on which of the 18 plates it holds.

Players can seek out the Mythical Pokémon Arceus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl starting March 15. The Azure Flute required to meet it will only be available to those that have save data for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and have completed the entire main story.