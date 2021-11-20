How to catch Aipom, Burmy and Combee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When finishing your Sinnoh Pokédex in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you need Aipom, Burmy and Combee in order to move onto to the National PokéDex.

All three of these Pokémon are not difficult to obtain and can be found in many places. Here is a list of all of the places all three Pokémon can be found in Honey Trees in both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Route 205

Route 206

Route 207

Route 208

Route 209

Route 210

Route 211

Route 212

Route 213

Route 214

Route 215

Route 218

Route 221

Route 222

Valley Windworks

Fuego Ironworks

Eterna Forest

Floaroma Meadow

Aipom, Burmy and Combee can all be found at these locations, but they are found via the Honey Trees, which requires players to slather Honey on a special tree in order to attract Pokémon to it. Once a player covers the tree in Honey, they can return later and see if a rare Pokémon was drawn to it.

In order to find these three Pokémon, you’ll want to put Honey on the trees located on the Routes and places listed above. Once you place the Honey on the tree, you must come back within 24 hours or any attracted Pokémon will disappear.

How to evolve Aipom, Burmy and Combee

Once you’ve caught Aipom, you’ll need to evolve him by leveling it up while it knows the move Double Hit. Aipom will learn this itself at level 32, which means at level 33 Aipom will be able to evolve into Ambipom.

For Burmy, which evolution you get will depend on Burmy’s gender. Females will evolve into Wormadam at level 20, and males will evolve into Mothim also at level 20.

Combee only evolves when the gender of it is female. You can tell whether a Combee is female or not by the marking on its head. Male Combees do not have a marking on the bottom bee, while females have a red upside-down triangle on the bottom be. Those can be evolved into Vespiquen at level 21.