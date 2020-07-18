How to buy Pokémon Go Fest 2020 tickets

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is fast approaching and tickets for the digital-only event are available now to purchase through the Pokémon Go app.

On July 25 and 26 from 10:00am to 8:00pm local time, players from all over the world can play together and enjoy the special two-day event and all of the festivities that happen surrounding Go Fest.

You can purchase the digital ticket form the Pokémon Go app through the in-game store for $14.99. That single purchase will let you participate in both days of the event and there is no cutoff, meaning everyone who wants to buy a ticket can do so.

During the event, over 75 species of Pokémon will be appearing during more frequently in the wild, raids, and as Special Research encounters. Five rotating habitats themed after fire, water, grass, battle, and friendship will also be appearing and will have different Pokémon and challenges.

Along with those special mechanics, a new Global Challenge Arena will have players from around the world working together to complete collaborative challenges to unlock further bonuses.

To actually purchase tickets, launch Pokémon Go and head to the Events tab. There should be a specific section for Pokémon Go Fest that you can click that will redirect you to store page where you can purchase the tickets.

Tickets will need to be purchased before July 25 if you want to participate in Go Fest 2020 from the very start and get the most out of the event.