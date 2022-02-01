The second Noble Pokémon that players will encounter during their adventures in the Hisui region is Lilligant. The new Hisuian version of this Pokémon is sleek and agile with some devastating damage if you get caught.

Like all Noble fights, you’ll need to survive and take out the Pokémon with balms. While this can be difficult, with a few tips, fighting Lilligant can be extremely easy.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to fight Noble Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to Beat Noble Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Noble battles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus all follow a similar formula. Lilligant has two different attacks that it will use during your battle. If you are able to doge these you’ll be set to rain down balms and win the fight.

The first attack that Lilligant will use repeatedly from the start of the fight sees the Pokémon jump into the air and land back onto the arena sending out an explosive circle around the landing spot. To avoid this, all you’ll need to do is roll out of the landing spot and when clear you can begin tossing balms.

Later in the fight, this move will stay the same, but an electric wave will shoot out from the landing spot extending the whole arena. To dodge this simply roll through it or far enough away so it won’t connect.

If you dodge enough attacks Lilligant will grow tired and stop giving players a chance to land more balms or even engage in a battle. You don’t need to battle her to win the fight, but it is a fast way to land balms. With these tips, you shouldn’t have much trouble with this Noble fight.