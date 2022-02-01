Noble Pokémon are a key to the story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but due to their frenzied state, you’ll have to best them in combat before they become allies.

This process isn’t as simple as a regular Pokémon battle. Frenzied Nobles require players to use some physical dodging while tossing out balms with the possibility of getting into a regular Pokémon battle state.

Given this, these fights can be challenging, but thankfully, the first noble you encounter Kleavor can be beaten with a few simple tips.

How to Beat Noble Kleavor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’ll want to pay attention to Kleavor’s moves. The Pokémon has two different attacks: a dash flurry and an area of effect wing attack.

Dodging these moves is the key to winning the fight, and it’s very simple. When you see Kleavor’s eye glisten, that means it is ready to dash and has set its direction for motion. Simply dash out of the way to either side. Once its dash is complete, you’ll have plenty of time to fire balms at it.

The other attack that you’ll need to avoid can be predicted when a circle of wind begins to form around Kleavor. All you’ve got to do is move out of this zone, and once you’re clear, you can begin throwing balms toward the Pokémon with no danger.

If you’re able to bait Kleavor into crashing against the rock wall, you’ll be able to throw a Pokémon out and battle Kleavor. Once you win the battle, it will be left dazed, allowing you to land a ton of Balms on target.

That’s all there is to this fight, so if you follow these tips, you’ll take down the first Noble Pokémon Keavlor with ease.