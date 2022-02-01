This is one of the toughest fights int he game, but it can be easier if you've got a plan.

Noble Pokémon fights can be quite difficult in Legends: Arceus, however, the first of these that is a step up in difficulty is Hisuian Electrode.

This electric-type Pokémon has a variety of moves all capable of dealing damage that when piled up will end the fight in no time.

With some tips, you can get past this boss with ease. Here’s all you need to know before you go into challenging the Lord of the Hollow.

How to beat Noble Electrode in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To beat Electrode, you’ll first need to know how its moves work. Electrode is one of the more tricky boss fights with a variety of attacks. These include small AoE explosions, a ball of electricity that follows the player and self-destructs a massive AoE attack.

To avoid the small explosive balls, simply roll out of their damage range. If you can avoid these you’ve taken away the first line of offense.

Next, the orbs that chase the player will also need to be dashed away from, but this can be very tricky, especially when attempting to throw balms at Electrode. The best way to deal with these is to avoid them as much as possible until Electrode uses his next move, which will make them disappear.

Electrode will hop into the air, crashing back to Earth before activating self-destruct, a long-range AoE. You’ll see a huge damage zone around the Pokémon on the ground. All you need to do is keep running out of this until the zone stops moving. Now safely on the outside, you can toss balms at Electrode as all of his attacks will reset once he detonates. Upon detonation quickly toss a Pokémon at Electrode and you’ll be able to battle. If you win the battle, you’ll have an opportunity to toss a ton of balms with no threat.

Even with this knowledge, the fight can be very difficult so it may take a couple of tries to beat, but this is everything you need to know to emerge victoriously.