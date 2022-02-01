If you know the moves, surviving and defeating Hisuian Arcanine is easy.

The third Noble Pokémon that players will be tasked with taking on is Hisuian Arcanine, the Lord of the Isles.

Like all Noble Pokémon battles, you won’t get away with simply using your Pokémon to fight, you’ll need to also use some dodging skills and balms to quell Hisuian Arcanine’s frenzy.

This process is simple but can be tricky if you’re not familiar with how Hisuian Arcanine’s moves function. Here’s all you need to know to pass this battle with ease.

How to beat Noble Arcanine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Hisuian Arcanine has multiple attacks. One is a charge, another is a jump area of effect, a fire circle AoE, and finally, shooting flaming orbs.

Each of these moves can be dodged or canceled with relative ease. The first is the charge. When you see Hisuian Arcanine’s eyes glisten, it means that the Pokémon has locked its direction and is ready to charge. Simply dodge out of the way to either side when the eyes have glistened and you’ll be safe to toss balms.

The second move is a jump that upon landing will trigger an area of damage around the Pokémon. Simply dodge out of this circle and you’ll be safe to throw more balms.

During the fight, Hisuian Arcanine will begin charging an attack with orbs. When you see these begin to form, simply toss balms at the Pokémon and they will disappear one by one. When they are all gone, Hisuian Arcanine will be dazed so you can throw a Pokémon and begin the regular battle phase.

The final attack that Hisuian Arcanine uses is a ring of fire that is placed on the ground and remains there for a duration of time. Simply avoid walking into this fire and you’ll be safe.