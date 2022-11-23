How to auto-battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest RPG adventure from Game Freak that lets players loose in an open world filled with magical creatures to befriend and train. Part of what’s new in Scarlet and Violet is that players can walk around with their Pokémon in the open world and send them out to automatically battle other Pokémon in the world.

Fortunately, sending your Pokémon to take on others in the open world isn’t that difficult and it’s a great way to level them. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to auto-battle with your Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

How do you auto-battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When you’re out in the open world, you can press the R button on your Switch controller to bring your lead Pokémon out of its ball. This will send them out into the world, usually in the direction you’re facing. If there are other Pokémon in the general area, yours should immediately run up to them and begin auto-battling. Depending on your Pokémon’s level, this can be over immediately or take a few turns.

Keep the other Pokémons levels in mind when you let yours out of the Pokéball, otherwise, it will be defeated before you know what happened. Battling Pokémon that are too low of a level will be easy, but it won’t grant you enough experience to make a difference. Instead, find an area with similarly leveled Pokémon where you also have a type advantage for the best results.

Auto-battling can be a great way to level your party without having to go through an entire battle with animations and everything. Instead, you can wander around the world and let your Pokémon resolve their issues with others on their own.

That’s all you need to know about how to auto-battler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.