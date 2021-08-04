How to access the Secret Side Path in New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap just received its biggest update to date that included a ton of new features and content for players to explore.

Some of the most anticipated arrivals were the new locations for players to explore, the Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands.

Unlike the other two, Secret Side Path isn’t an entirely new zone. Instead, it’s a side path that can be found within the current Florio Park zone, boasting new creatures to capture.

Here’s everything you’ll need to do so you can get exploring the Secret Side Path now.

How to use NEO-ONE’s shrink function in Florio Nature Park

Image via Nintendo

To access the Secret Side Path, you’ll need to shrink down NEO-ONE quite substantially. Fortunately, this process isn’t difficult and is well worth the reward of doing so.

First enter either Florio Park Day or Florio Park Night and progress through the level until you see the large body of water where Bidoof are busy building a path.

Take a look to your left and find a tree with a hole at its base. Scan this to trigger the split path.

Finally, you’ll be treated to a cutscene as your vehicle shrinks before being set down on the new path.

The secret side path will take you straight to a flower field, so there is no reason to save photos for later. Get snapping at the new Pokémon appearing in the game for the very first time and add them to your research of the Lental Region.