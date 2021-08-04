New Pokémon Snap Patch 2.0.0 full notes

New Pokémon Snap has just received its first major update, introducing new areas, new Pokémon, and other features to help fix the quality-of-life issues present in the game. The major content update is completely free and can be downloaded with anyone who owns the game right now.

Among the three new areas and 20 Pokémon that players can venture out and capture, the biggest change comes to menu navigation, where you’ll now be able to jump back into a research-level to retry without needing to return to the main menu first.

The #NewPokemonSnap free content update is now available on #NintendoSwitch! Explore three expansive new areas and try to snap photos of the twenty additional Pokémon that couldn’t be found in existing areas before!



Download today: https://t.co/vYbzNkR9vG pic.twitter.com/Ya7orRDe69 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 4, 2021

Other small changes included are the ability to go directly to a camp without having photos assessed by Professor Mirror, and now you can save images directly onto your Nintendo Switch console from the photo editing suite menu.

Here is a list of all the patch notes from New Pokémon Snap Patch 2.0.0.

New areas

Sacred Side Path

Mightywide River

Barren Badlands

20 new Pokémon species

Additional content