How many Zeraora have been defeated in Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles?

How many Zeraora have you helped take down?

Pokémon Sword and Shield players have been tasked with defeating as many Zeraora as possible in a new limited-time Max Raid Battle event with several prizes on the line.

Game Freak has set the intended goal for its players at one million completed Zeraora raids before June 28—and the number has already skyrocketed.

Great start, Trainers! Over 272,335 of you have defeated Zeraora so far! 🏆 We're well on our way to our goal of 1 million!



Are you one of our victorious Trainers? Share a screenshot from your battle below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mWEuvzWs5d — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 19, 2020

Within the first two days of the Isle of Armor expansion and Zeraora event launching, players have already completed 272,335. That’s more than a quarter of the required raids already completed and some rewards have already been locked in.

Since this is a tie-in event with the Isle of Armor expansion, for every 100,000 trainers that defeat Zeraora, every player will receive a piece of Armorite Ore. This Ore is used in the dojo on the Isle of Armor to have your Pokémon learn new moves.

The maximum number of Armorite Ore pieces that can be obtained this way is 10, which will be hit if players can somehow defeat two million Zeraora.

But even for players who don’t care about the Armorite Ore, if the original goal of one million Zeraora raids completed is accomplished before the event ends, every player will receive a Shiny Zeraora as a reward.

Players have until June 28 to pitch in and help the community hit the goal. Game Freak will continue to provide updates as more milestones are achieved.