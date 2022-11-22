Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest RPG adventure that lets players loose in an open world filled with magical creatures to befriend. Like with each new main Pokémon game, new species have been introduced alongside some returning Pokémon from the past generations. With Scarlet and Violet being the start of a new generation, many are curious about how many Pokémon were added.

With this new generation of Pokémon needing to fill a large open world, you can expect a fair amount of new species. Here’s all the information you need to know about the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

How many new Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet?

There are 106 new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, ranging from the starters to the legendary Koraidon and Miraidon. All of the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet include:

Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada

Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge

Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval

Lechonk Oinkologne

Tarountula Spidopos

Nymble Lokix

Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot

Paldean Wooper Clodsire

Tandemaus Maushold

Fidough Dachsbun

Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva

Squawkabilly

Nacli Naclstack Garganaci

Annihilape

Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge

Tadbulb Bellibolt

Wattrel Kilowattrel

Dudunsparce 40

Farigiraf

Maschiff Mabosstiff

Shroodle Grafaiai

Paldean Tauros

Aqua/Blaze Breed Tauros

Bramblin Brambleghast

Toedscool Toedscruel

Klawf

Capsakid Scovillain

Rellor Rabsca

Flittle Espathra

Tinkatink Tinkatuff 60 Tinkaton

Wiglett Wugtrio

Bombirdier

Finizen Palafin

Varoom Revavroom

Cyclizar

Orthworm

Glimmet Glimmora

Greavard Houndstone

Flamigo

Cetoddle Cetitan

Kingambit

Veluza

Dondozo

Tatugiri

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Frigibax

Artibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul Gholdengo

Wo-Chien

Chein-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Roaring Moon

Iron Valiant

Koraidon

Miraidon

Some of these Pokémon will require special items or requirements to level up, so check our other articles on how to level each. You’ll find these Pokémon all across your journey in Paldea, except for the game-specific versions of the characters. That’s all you need to know about all the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.