Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest RPG adventure that lets players loose in an open world filled with magical creatures to befriend. Like with each new main Pokémon game, new species have been introduced alongside some returning Pokémon from the past generations. With Scarlet and Violet being the start of a new generation, many are curious about how many Pokémon were added.
With this new generation of Pokémon needing to fill a large open world, you can expect a fair amount of new species. Here’s all the information you need to know about the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.
How many new Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet?
There are 106 new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, ranging from the starters to the legendary Koraidon and Miraidon. All of the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet include:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidopos
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Paldean Wooper
- Clodsire
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Squawkabilly
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganaci
- Annihilape
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Dudunsparce 40
- Farigiraf
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Paldean Tauros
- Aqua/Blaze Breed Tauros
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff 60
- Tinkaton
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Flamigo
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Kingambit
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatugiri
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Frigibax
- Artibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Wo-Chien
- Chein-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
Some of these Pokémon will require special items or requirements to level up, so check our other articles on how to level each. You’ll find these Pokémon all across your journey in Paldea, except for the game-specific versions of the characters. That’s all you need to know about all the new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.