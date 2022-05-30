How long will Catch ‘Em Battles stay in Pokémon UNITE?

A new battle mode has been added to Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon.

Catch ‘Em Battles is a new quick mode that allows players to capture wild Pokémon such as Zapdos, Regigigas, and Ludicolo and use them in the middle of the battle. In regular modes, these wild Pokémon can only be defeated as regular minions or they serve as an important in-game objective.

Catch ‘Em Battles is a four-versus-four mode that takes place in the Mer Stadium venue and it lasts just five minutes instead of the 10-minute battles used in Ranked and Standard mode. Players start the game with the Pokémon they selected from UNITE’s regular roster and are able to swap to wild Pokémon they defeated throughout the battle and use their unique abilities.

Different types of objectives will spawn throughout the five minutes, including Drednaw, Articuno, Rotom, and Zapdos, and the player who hit the last blow to these Pokémon will be able to swap to them for a limited time. These special Pokémon are stronger than regular wild Pokémon like Ludicolo and Taurus.

Catch ‘Em Battles could increase the number of players searching for Quick Battles because of its unique features. The UNITE player base more than often prefers to stick to either Ranked or Standard matches.

How long will Catch ‘Em Battles stay in the game?

The new Quick Battle mode was introduced to the game on May 30 and will last until at least June 27. TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company suggested in the official Catch ‘Em Battles trailer that it could stay in the game for longer and become a regular mode like the other three Quick Battles that were already available.