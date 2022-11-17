How long is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s tutorial?

Unlike other games that came before it, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet work a little differently in terms of story progression and there’s a lengthy tutorial for people to complete before they can really head into the meat of the game.

The option is available for cutscenes to be skipped, but at time of writing, it is unclear whether those scenes can be skipped for the tutorial. There is an option in the menu that allows players to skip cutscenes that can be toggled on or off. It is recommended that players leave it on for the tutorial since the game is so wildly different than any other main-series Pokémon game.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the tutorial will take you approximately two hours. The game will take you through the opening cutscene and choosing your first Pokémon. It will then teach you how to battle other trainers, what wild Pokémon are and how to catch them, you’ll meet the two Legendary Pokémon, and it goes on from there until you are asked to choose a school and a path to take.

After the tutorial, you’ll be able to explore the entire world of Paldea freely and without restriction. You can choose to follow the story or choose to run around catching and leveling up your Pokémon if you wish. All of the battles in the game can be avoided too if that’s not your cup of tea.

How to turn off cutscenes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to turn off cutscenes at any point in the game, you can head to the options menu and scroll to where it says “Skip Cutscenes.” The description says “If you turn on this option, cutscenes that play during game events will be skipped.”

It is unclear whether this option can be turned on before the tutorial ends, but if you toggle it on, it should skip any cutscenes going forward. It is still recommended to keep them on throughout your first playthrough of the game to enjoy it the way it was intended, but fans of the game who bought both versions will likely enjoy the use of this feature.

