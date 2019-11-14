How long does it take to beat Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Pokémon Sword and Shield might be the shortest games in the Core RPG series.

Most previous titles have taken an ample amount of time to beat, with Ultra Sun and Moon clocking in at around 20 hours. So exactly how long will it take you to beat these new Nintendo Switch games?

Honestly, it depends on what type of player you are.

Speedrunners are already bursting through the game in about six to eight hours, while those who are exploring everything the game has to offer are taking anywhere from 30 to 40 hours to complete Sword and Shield.

If you’re looking for a happy medium, anywhere between 12 to 16 hours seems to be the regular amount of time it takes for players to conquer the main story and reach the end (cutscenes included).

But players shouldn’t be that focused on how long it takes to beat the game. There’s always a sense of replayability, and if you want to collect every Pokémon in the Galar Pokédex, it’ll easily take you a few weeks or even a month of non-stop playing to complete it.