How does Special Attack work in Pokémon UNITE?

The Pokémon franchise is versatile enough to branch out to many different types of games. Pokémon UNITE takes the series to another level, creating a beginner-friendly MOBA game while trying to stay true to the franchise’s core. Featuring some of the game’s most famous Pokémon and several other features central to the games, UNITE delivers.

Players who have played other Pokémon games will stumble upon familiar mechanics in Pokémon UNITE. One of these mechanics is Special Attacks and the Special Attack stat. If you’re playing with a Pokémon that has a Special Attack, you’ll need to plan your strategy accordingly.

What is Special Attack in Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon’s attacks are categorized in two fields in UNITE, Special and Physical. When you’re playing as a Physical Attacker, you’ll need to build your character by increasing its Attack stat.

Special Attackers, on the other hand, will excel based on their Special Attack stat. You’ll want to increase their Special Attack stat so they can become stronger.

The Special Attackers in ​​Pokémon UNITE include:

Alolan Ninetales

Cramorant

Eldegoss

Gengar

Mr. Mime

Pikachu

Slowbro

Venusaur

Wigglytuff

Gardevoir

Blissey

Blastoise

Sylveon

Hoopa

Espeon

Delphox

Glaceon

Special Attack ​​Pokémon’s auto hits will still be physical attacks. Their Special Attacks usually trigger with the third auto attack, meaning players will also need to time their attacks in order to maximize their damage output. Though you can build items for both of the attack types, it’s generally advised to pick the best route for the ​​Pokémon you’re playing and stick to that plan for the remainder of the match. That means that items that boost Special Attack should be high priority for Special Attackers. If you aren’t sure about how you should build your ​​Pokémon, you should Google search guides and read up on the meta to build the best items.