How do requests work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the Pokémon franchise’s newest RPG, and what would a RPG game be without side quests? In Legends: Arceus, the side quests are called requests, and they can be found all over the game.

Requests can be found by looking for the request marker on the map, or if you are close enough, the marker will show up as you run through the world. They can also be found on the chalkboard inside the Galaxy Hall.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

If you want to see how many requests you have yet to complete, press the – button on your Switch, and it will bring up your map. Tap Y to bring up Missions and Requests, and then tap the R button to see a list of all of your current requests. You can also see completed requests, which will be checked off to indicate you’ve already completed it.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

There are available requests all over the Hisui region, including the main village and surrounding maps. You can also check your map at any time, and it should show you any requests on parts of the map you have discovered.

Rewards for completing requests include items like Poké Balls, Rare Candy, Revives, and other useful items to help on your journey throughout the Hisui region.