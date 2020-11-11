How are IVs, Natures, Abilities, and movesets generated for Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME

Most of the information will be decided by math or randomized factors.

Game Freak once again needed to find a way to make Pokémon from a game missing key elements fit into the main series of Pokémon titles as players can now transfer their teams from Pokémon Go into Pokémon HOME.

Much like with the Virtual Console versions of Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, and Crystal the Pokémon in Pokémon Go don’t have all of the same data as those in games released on the Game Boy Advance and beyond. They are missing things like updated IVs, Natures, Abilities, and more, which are necessary to bring them over into HOME.

When you transfer a Pokémon from Go to HOME, you won’t need to do anything as the app will calculate the additional information needed and add it to each transferred Pokémon. This means it will have the necessary stats, a Nature and Ability, along with a moveset that matches its main series learnset depending on a few factors.

Here are all of the details you need to know about how your Pokémon will look when it finishes transferring from Go to HOME.

IV Calculation

Just like with Let’s Go!, you will see every Pokémon get their IVs calculated through simple math.

Stat IV Calculation Attack and Special Attack Pokémon Go Attack IV multiplied by two and plus one Defense and Special Defense Pokémon Go Defense IV multiplied by two and plus one HP Pokémon Go HP IV multiplied by two and plus one Speed Randomized

Nature and Ability

The Nature of every transferred Pokémon from Go will be completely randomized. Abilities will also be random between the two standard abilities each Pokémon has access to.

This means you won’t get any Hidden Abilities or anything of the sort when transferring a Pokémon over to HOME in this way.

Moveset Calculations

The moveset, or what moves a Pokémon knows at the time of transfer will vary wildly depending on the species since some Pokémon Go movesets don’t actually take into account the main series of games and what each species can naturally learn there.

Here are the three scenarios that can play out depending on the availability of the Pokémon in Sword and Shield.

Scenario Moveset Available in Sword and Shield Moveset will match the Pokémon at its level as if it was caught from those games. Unavailable in Sword and Shield Moveset will match the Pokémon at its level as if it was caught from Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Is the Pokémon from Kanto? Moveset will match the Pokémon at its level as if it was caught from Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

Other details

Every Pokémon’s Poké Ball will match the one it was captured with in Pokémon Go and their Original Trainer specification and ID will match up with your Pokémon HOME account when the transfer is complete.