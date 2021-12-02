HORI reveals Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be launching early next year, bringing gamers into the next generation of Pokémon. To match the latest game, you can get some new accessories for your Switch with a range of products from HORI.

HORI revealed today three new Pokémon Legends: Arceus-themed products: a Switch carry bag, Vault Cast, and a new version of the popular Split Pad Pro accessory.

Learn where it all begins.

⁠

Introducing the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro, Vault Case and Adventure Pack. ⁠

⁠

Choose your own adventure and enjoy Pokémon Legends: Arceus.⁠

⁠#Arceus #Pokemon #Nintendo #Switch #HORI ⁠https://t.co/5DW2nVnUiO pic.twitter.com/1bZo1MM90n — HORI USA (@horiusainc) December 1, 2021

These three products will be available to purchase alongside the new Pokémon game on Jan. 28, 2022, but you can pre-order them now from Amazon. The Vault Case will cost $24.99, Switch Adventure Pack carry bag $29.99, and the Switch Pad Pro will set you back $59.99.

HORI’s Switch Pad Pro is a pair of joy-cons that look and feel more like a traditional game console controller, such as the Pro controller. There are already a variety of different Split Pad Pro options available on the market themed after other Switch titles and in regular colors. This new addition will be the latest in a range of Pokémon-themed designs.

If you’re looking to read up on Pokémon Legends: Arceus before it hits stores, you can check out a collection of all the currently available and leaked information here.