Hisuian Voltorb’s personality revealed with an adorable stop motion short

Pokémon Legends: Arceus just got its newest regional form, Hisuian Voltorb, revealed yesterday and today in a series of videos posted to the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

While yesterday’s video was simply a trailer showing off the newly-minted Electric and Grass-type’s new form and Pokédex entry, The Pokémon Company shared a cute stop motion-animated video today that shows the Sphere Pokémon’s personality at play. Hisuian Voltorb looks just like the old-fashioned Poké Balls of the region, showing just how much things have progressed in the Pokémon world since the “old days.”

In the description of its announcement trailer, The Pokémon Company said Hisuian Voltorb “is always in high spirits and has a friendly personality. However, it discharges its stored electricity when it gets excited, so it frequently shocks nearby humans and Pokémon.” This characteristic was on full display in the new animation, titled “Hisuian Voltorb is berry excited.”

In the video, the Voltorb in question is collecting berries with a Pikachu, a Buneary, and a Spheal. Voltorb gets so excited that it eats most of the group’s collected berries and chases the startled Spheal around in a circle. Finally, Voltorb accidentally discharges its electricity, frying the remaining berries and annoying the other Pokémon.

The video ends with a “To Be Continued…,” so it seems as though we’ll be seeing more adorable videos of Hisuian Voltorb and pals in the same detailed stop motion style.