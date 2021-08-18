Hisuian Growlithe-themed outfit revealed as as Mystery Gift for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Hisuian Forms of Pokémon are making their way into Pokémon Legends: Arceus, showcasing how certain Pokémon looked and behaved in the early days of the Sinnoh region—before it was even known as Sinnoh. And one of these Hisuian Forms is inspiring an outfit that will be available for players to commemorate the release of the new adventure.

From Jan. 28 to May 9, 2022, all players of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be eligible to obtain an outfit inspired by the newly revealed Hisuian Growlithe. The outfit places the player characters in traditional-style clothing with the color schemes and thematic of this new form of the Puppy Pokémon.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Like other Pokémon titles, this outfit will be obtainable through the game’s Mystery Gift feature, which notably is an online feature in this single-player game. It’s unknown if this is the extent of the online features that the title will have, though this suggests that other Mystery Gifts could be given out in the future. The official Pokémon Legends: Arceus website notes that players will have to play approximately two hours of the game before unlocking the Mystery Git feature and says it doesn’t require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use.

Hisuian Growlithe was just one of the new Hisuian Forms revealed in today’s Pokémon Presents. In Hisui, Growlithe is both a Fire and Rock-type Pokémon and sports a fluffy-appearing yet rock-hard mane but maintains its status as a loyal Pokémon and a great companion to traverse the unexplored wilderness that is the Hisui region. Braviary was revealed as another Hisuian Form, as well as new evolutions for Stantler and Basculin known as Wyrdeer and Basculegion.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. The Hisuian Growlithe-themed clothing for the player characters will be obtainable via Mystery Gift from launch day until May 9, 2022.