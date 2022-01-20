Hisuian forms leak for Pokémon Go ahead of Pokémon Legends Arceus launch

Hisuian forms have been located in the game text for Pokémon Go, according to recent data mining. These Pokémon from the upcoming title Pokémon Legends Arceus could be coming to the mobile game in the near future.

Leaks from PokeMiners on Twitter suggest that there are some Hisuian forms coming to Pokémon Go soon. Voltorb’s Hisuian form was specifically found in the files and several new character events were also found.

The new characters are the three team leaders: Blanche, Candela, and Spark. PokeMiners lists them as “New Rocket Characters,” but until these files are added to the game, it’s unclear what kind of event these characters are intended for. Many are assuming that trainers will be able to battle them at PokéStops, though.

0.227.1 has hit the Play Store! Check it out for Hisuian Voltorb, the Johto Tour Plus moves, battling your team leaders at stops, and more! https://t.co/rsXxnuRVLP — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) January 19, 2022

A few Hisuian forms have already been officially announced by The Pokémon Company and even more have recently been leaked by people who have obtained Pokémon Legends Arceus early and then uploaded the ROM to the web for almost anyone to get their hands on. Some people are already streaming the game, which is set to launch on Jan. 28.

The Hisuian forms will likely come to Pokémon Go around the launch of Pokémon Legends Arceus and the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will come soon after. That event runs on Feb. 28 from 9am to 9pm local time and will allow players who purchased a ticket to participate in the event.