People are already streaming Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Twitch

Just a few days before Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to be released, leaked files have emerged on the web, allowing players to stream footage of the game on Twitch.

Leaks started coming through yesterday after a copy was obtained prior to launch from a store in a Spanish-speaking country. Although it isn’t confirmed that the initial leaked images came from the leakers themselves, streamers have started streaming what looks to be the full game on Twitch.

At time of writing, a handful of Twitch accounts are live under the Pokémon Legends: Arceus category, showing livestreamed footage of the game. Early copies of the ROM have been floating around the web, allowing early access to the game.

So far, there have been no reports of any of the streamers receiving bans, but some have stopped streaming once they amass a strong viewership in fear of getting banned. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are known for being particularly aggressive with people who leak images or gameplay before a game is released.

Nintendo settled a lawsuit last June that sought damages from two leakers who shared images from an unreleased strategy guide for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The two leakers had to pay $150,000 in damages to the company and it was later discovered that one of the leakers was working at the company charged with printing the strategy guide and shared those images with the second defendant.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to release on Jan. 28 and features some new forms of Pokémon, along with a unique type of gameplay that’s different from the main-series games.