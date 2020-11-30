Here’s what’s new in Pokémon Go Battle League season 6

Niantic has also released the first half of the season's schedule.

The new season of the Pokémon Go Battle League starts today, Nov. 30, and will take place during the Season of Celebration event until March. Niantic released the changes, schedule, and planned events for season six today.

The company had already announced the change in the system with an increase in rank numbers from 10 to 24 ranks. There will also be a new reward structure tied to the current season and a Holiday Cup.

Exciting changes to are happening in #GOBattle League as we approach Season 6!

⭐ Ranks will increase from 10 to 24.

⭐ Top four ranks will have all-new names and corresponding badges.

⭐ A new reward structure



Here’s everything you need to know about season six of the Pokémon Go Battle League.

What’s new?

To progress through the ranks, you’ll have to participate in and win battles, from rank one to 20. Last season, trainers could rank up without having to actually win battles. The last four ranks will require a rating from 2,000 to 3,000.

There are a few unique ranks that have specific rewards and will only require you to win one set of battles to progress to the next rank. Here are the unique ranks and their rewards:

Rank five: Mystery items.

Mystery items. Rank 10: Stardust and Pikachu Libre avatar items.

Stardust and Pikachu Libre avatar items. Rank 15: Rare Candies.

Rare Candies. Rank 19: Pokémon encounters.

Pokémon encounters. Rank 20: Legendary Pokémon encounter that is available to battle in five-star raids at that time.

Legendary Pokémon encounter that is available to battle in five-star raids at that time. Rank 24: Avatar items and a pose inspired by N from Pokémon White and Black.

There will be double Stardust bonuses for winning battles and completing battle sets during the Master League’s Premier Cup, Master League Classic, and Holiday Cup. The Holiday Cup has a CP limit of 1,500 and will only allow Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types

Players can get Pokémon encounters as rewards for winning a battle as well. Here are the guaranteed Pokémon to encounter at each rank:

Various Ranks: Some first partner Pokémon originally discovered in various regions as you progress through the ranks.

Some first partner Pokémon originally discovered in various regions as you progress through the ranks. Rank 16: Chespin. You will also have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks.

Chespin. You will also have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks. Rank 17: Fennekin. You’ll also have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks.

Fennekin. You’ll also have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks. Rank 18: Froakie. You’ll also have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks.

Froakie. You’ll also have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks. Rank 20: A surprise Pokémon during the second half of Season 6. You’ll have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks.

A surprise Pokémon during the second half of Season 6. You’ll have a chance of encountering it on the rewards tracks for higher ranks. Rank 24: Pikachu Libre. This will be the only time you’ll be able to encounter a Pikachu Libre during the season.

League schedule for the first half of season six

Niantic only released the dates and times for each league for the first half of the season and will later update the following events for the other half. Here’s the list of the dates and times of the Great, Ultra and Master League of season six: