Here’s the Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Series 6 ruleset

The next iteration of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Battle Series is taking the expanded format from the last update and changing things again by implementing multiple bans that shakeup the top of the leaderboards.

Ranked Battle Series Six will be played without top picks like Incineroar, Porygon2, Tyranitar, and the two biggest hits, Rillaboom and Cinderace. This will force a lot of the top VGC rosters to swap out core pieces and try new things when the season begins on Sept. 1.

The pool of Pokémon that can be used is still significantly larger than some earlier iterations thanks to the introduction of the “Battle Ready Mark” in the Isle of Armor DLC.

Other than the new bans, things have remained relatively the same. This includes carrying over all of the banned Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, which has remained consistent in almost every version of these rulesets.

Rules