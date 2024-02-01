Here are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update version 3.0.1 patch notes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest patch is now live, addressing several key problems added to the game with the launch of The Indigo Disk expansion in December. This includes multiple bug fixes and feature adjustments for moves and Pokémon.

Recommended Videos

This Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch was originally supposed to drop last month, in January, but was silently delayed in Japan to Feb. 1—barely making the cut for western players. It almost entirely focuses on bugs that popped up when the game’s final DLC went live, such as one for the move Dragon Cheer that saw the attack banned from competitive play.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update version 3.0.1 patch notes and details

You can finally level up your Inkay in peace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the patch notes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.1, only bug fixes and slight content changes have been implemented. There are no performance-related notes this time around, though The Pokémon Company does tend to quietly update a few things behind the scenes for players to discover later, like patching out glitches that it doesn’t want to publicize.

Here are the full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version 3.0.1 patch notes:

Fixed: Using an item when leveling up Inkay to Lv. 29 or lower causes the game to stop responding to button input.

Fixed: Some materials needed to craft TM223 Metal Sound were dropped by a Shieldon, a Pokémon that appears in only one version of the game. Shieldon Claws are no longer needed to craft the TM.

Fixed: After installing the Item Printer in the League Club Room, under certain circumstances, players could get stuck between the Item Printer and the wall. You can now also speak to the NPC next to the Item Printer and select “I want to print something!” to get out if it still occurs.

Fixed: “When a Pokémon under the effect of Dragon Cheer was switched out of battle and then reentered that battle, its attacks would still have a heightened chance of landing critical hits. This bug has been fixed.”

Fixed: Calyrex can no longer learn or remember moves that are exclusively obtainable by level up or TMs only when united with Glastrier or Spectrier.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

No additional patches or updates are currently scheduled for Scarlet and Violet now the game has completed its DLC run. Pokémon Day is set for Feb. 27, which should be when we hear about what comes next for Gen IX and future Pokémon games.