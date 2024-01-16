5 things we hope to see get announced during Pokémon Day 2024

Pokémon Day has always been a big one for fans of the franchise and we don’t expect things to be any different in 2024. The iconic event typically sees fresh announcements in all aspects of the Pokémon franchise, but some of the most exciting are the ones rooted in gaming.

This day has, in the past, seen the announcement of countless new titles including completely fresh generations such as Scarlet and Violet in 2022.

2024’s announcements have been kept under wraps, so if there is a new game to come, right now it’s a complete mystery. The good news—it allows us a lot of space to speculate and dream up what we’d like to see shown off at the event.

Before we get to our wishlist for Pokémon Day 2024, first understand that nothing on this list has been confirmed, it is simply what we want to see announced during the event—and hopefully, some of these dreams come true.

A Pokémon Legends sequel

Let’s get back to catching sneaking up on Pokemon. Image via The Pokemon Company

Having loved Pokémon Legends: Arceus so much, my biggest desire for 2024’s Pokémon Day is that we’ll get news of a sequel in this same style.

The first of its kind, Pokémon Legends: Arceus shook up the traditional Pokémon formula allowing players to get up close and personal with Pokémon in the wild. Without the performance issues that plague Scarlet and Violet, Legends: Arceus had a ton to explore, an engaging story, and great visuals. Ultimately it was a whole lot of fun, and the best part is we can do it all again, The Pokémon Company just needs to choose a new setting.

Johto would seem to be a region that could use a game like Legends to shine the spotlight on many Pokémon that have been forgotten over time, so that would seem the perfect setting for a new game in this style.

While it does seem like a long shot, we’re hoping for a new Pokémon Legends game this Pokémon Day.

Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokémon Go

Pokemon Go needs these legendaries. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go still hasn’t added most of the new Paldean Pokémon to the game, so why not kick this back into action with the box Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon?

Raids for Miraidon and Koraidon would seem like the perfect Pokémon Day treats, but perhaps their addition could come alongside a Paradox event that will see more of the forgotten Paldean Pokémon make their debut.

Of course, this will happen eventually! But ideally, we get an announcement on Pokémon Day for an event taking place in the following weeks.

Pokémon Black and White remakes

Who doesn’t want another remake? Image via The Pokémon Company

We get it, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl weren’t all fans were hoping for, but maybe with another shot, remakes can get their redemption. This is exactly why we want to see a remake of Pokémon Black and White announced during Pokémon Day.

Gen V is a generation of Pokémon Games that some regard as the best, but they could use some polish to be brought forward to the modern era. Since we’ve already seen remakes of the first four generations, these games being next makes all the sense in the world, it’s just a matter of when. Hopefully, that when will be announced during Pokémon Day.

Pokémon Leaf Green and Fire Red on Nintendo Switch Online

A blast from the past. Image via The Pokémon Company

The GameBoy Advance has a ton of iconic games, and some of the biggest are Pokémon. Well, now that GBA is getting its time to shine on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, now is the perfect time to bring the past back.

We want to see some of these classic GBA titles added to the subscription service. In the past, Nintendo has offered GameBoy Color Pokémon games via its virtual console, be that back in the days of the Wii U, so why can’t we see the GBA games reappear today?

Of course, there are plenty of options with Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald being the obvious first additions, but given that the original Red and Blue aren’t available on the Nintendo Switch, we think it would be best to kick things off with Fire Red and Leaf Green.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Tera Raid Battles

More legendary action. Image via The Pokémon Company

Our final request for Pokémon Day is to see more Legendary Pokémon join Scarlet and Violet via Tera Raid Battles.

To date we’ve exhausted all of the starter Pokémon in the series, so why not fill in the missing legendaries that aren’t natively available to catch in these Gen-IX titles? This includes the entire legendary and mythic roster from Gen-IV, the Forces of Nature, Hoopa, Zacian, Zamazenta, and many more.

With the slow rollout of these, it would mean plenty of Pokémon content to tide players over until a new game, and we hope it all starts with an announcement on Pokémon Day, Feb. 27, 2024.