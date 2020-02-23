Login
Here are the final results from the Pokémon Oceania International Championships

The first 2020 International event is in the books.

Image via Pokemon

The Pokémon Oceania International Championships had some of the best players in the world playing the best Pokémon anyone has seen all year, using new strategies, decks, and team compositions to revolutionize the constantly changing meta. 

With multiple divisions across Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, and Pokkén Tournament, there were three winners in each of the main games and two for Pokkén

That means there were a total of eight International Champions named at the event, with each of them earning a nice payout and the most points towards the Pokémon World Championship 2020. Here are each of the top placements from the Pokémon Oceania International Championships, with all of the available information currently made available by The Pokémon Company. 

VGC – Masters Division

PlacePlayerPrize Championship Points
1stMarco “Marc0fier0” Silva$5,000500
2ndEduardo “EmbC” Cunha$2,500400
3rd – 4thRaghav “Mudhiman” Malaviya$1,500320
3rd – 4thNihal “Lahinroon” Noor$1,500320
5th – 8thEric “Riopaser” Rios$1,000250
5th – 8thJames “ChosenFuture” Katsaros$1,000250
5th – 8thYuya “YT” Tada$1,000250
5th – 8thBrady “BSmiffy” Smith$1,000250

VGC – Senior Division

PlacePlayerPrize Championship Points
1stJack Gilbert$5,000500
2ndFederico Camporesi$2,500400
3rd – 4thAurelien Soula$1,500320
3rd – 4thConnor Woitalla$1,500320
5th – 8thNicholas Kan$1,000250
5th – 8thDylan Sandham$1,000250
5th – 8thYuying Chen$1,000250
5th – 8thTeddy French$1,000250

VGC – Junior Division

PlacePlayerPrize Championship Points
1stSimone Lim$5,000500
2ndJustin Miranda-Radbord$2,500400
3rd – 4thMorgan Lola Yuen$1,500320
3rd – 4thMeg Reimann$1,500320
5th – 8thTaya Wright$1,000250
5th – 8thCooper Yuen$1,000250
5th – 8thFelipe Reyes Castro$1,000250
5th – 8thKiara Nguyen$1,000250

TCG – Masters Division

PlacePlayerPrize Championship Points
1st
$10,000500
2nd
$5,000400
3rd – 4th
$2,500320
3rd – 4th
$2,500320
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250

TCG – Senior Division

PlacePlayerPrize Championship Points
1st
$10,000500
2nd
$5,000400
3rd – 4th
$2,500320
3rd – 4th
$2,500320
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250

TCG – Junior Division

PlacePlayerPrize Championship Points
1st
$10,000500
2nd
$5,000400
3rd – 4th
$2,500320
3rd – 4th
$2,500320
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250
5th – 8th
$1,500250

Pokkén – Masters Division

PlacePlayerPrize
1st
$1,250 and Worlds invitation
2nd
$1,000 and Worlds invitation
3rd
$750 and Worlds invitation
4th
$600 and Worlds invitation
5th
$450
5th
$450
7th
$250
7th
$250

Pokkén – Senior Division

PlacePlayerPrize
1st
Nintendo Switch console, 72 Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs, and a Worlds invitation
2nd
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, 36 Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs, and a Worlds invitation
3rd
36 Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs