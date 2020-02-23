Here are the final results from the Pokémon Oceania International Championships

The Pokémon Oceania International Championships had some of the best players in the world playing the best Pokémon anyone has seen all year, using new strategies, decks, and team compositions to revolutionize the constantly changing meta.
With multiple divisions across Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, and Pokkén Tournament, there were three winners in each of the main games and two for Pokkén.
That means there were a total of eight International Champions named at the event, with each of them earning a nice payout and the most points towards the Pokémon World Championship 2020. Here are each of the top placements from the Pokémon Oceania International Championships, with all of the available information currently made available by The Pokémon Company.
VGC – Masters Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|Championship Points
|1st
|Marco “Marc0fier0” Silva
|$5,000
|500
|2nd
|Eduardo “EmbC” Cunha
|$2,500
|400
|3rd – 4th
|Raghav “Mudhiman” Malaviya
|$1,500
|320
|3rd – 4th
|Nihal “Lahinroon” Noor
|$1,500
|320
|5th – 8th
|Eric “Riopaser” Rios
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|James “ChosenFuture” Katsaros
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Yuya “YT” Tada
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Brady “BSmiffy” Smith
|$1,000
|250
VGC – Senior Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|Championship Points
|1st
|Jack Gilbert
|$5,000
|500
|2nd
|Federico Camporesi
|$2,500
|400
|3rd – 4th
|Aurelien Soula
|$1,500
|320
|3rd – 4th
|Connor Woitalla
|$1,500
|320
|5th – 8th
|Nicholas Kan
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Dylan Sandham
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Yuying Chen
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Teddy French
|$1,000
|250
VGC – Junior Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|Championship Points
|1st
|Simone Lim
|$5,000
|500
|2nd
|Justin Miranda-Radbord
|$2,500
|400
|3rd – 4th
|Morgan Lola Yuen
|$1,500
|320
|3rd – 4th
|Meg Reimann
|$1,500
|320
|5th – 8th
|Taya Wright
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Cooper Yuen
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Felipe Reyes Castro
|$1,000
|250
|5th – 8th
|Kiara Nguyen
|$1,000
|250
TCG – Masters Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|Championship Points
|1st
|$10,000
|500
|2nd
|$5,000
|400
|3rd – 4th
|$2,500
|320
|3rd – 4th
|$2,500
|320
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
TCG – Senior Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|Championship Points
|1st
|$10,000
|500
|2nd
|$5,000
|400
|3rd – 4th
|$2,500
|320
|3rd – 4th
|$2,500
|320
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
TCG – Junior Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|Championship Points
|1st
|$10,000
|500
|2nd
|$5,000
|400
|3rd – 4th
|$2,500
|320
|3rd – 4th
|$2,500
|320
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
|5th – 8th
|$1,500
|250
Pokkén – Masters Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|1st
|$1,250 and Worlds invitation
|2nd
|$1,000 and Worlds invitation
|3rd
|$750 and Worlds invitation
|4th
|$600 and Worlds invitation
|5th
|$450
|5th
|$450
|7th
|$250
|7th
|$250
Pokkén – Senior Division
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|1st
|Nintendo Switch console, 72 Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs, and a Worlds invitation
|2nd
|Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, 36 Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs, and a Worlds invitation
|3rd
|36 Pokémon Trading Card Game booster packs