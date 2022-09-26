Guzzlord should be causing chaos in Pokémon Go very soon

The destroyer of alternate worlds is coming to Pokémon Go in the near future with Niantic teasing the arrival of Guzzlord.

Known via the codename UB-05 Glutton, Guzzlord is among the most fearsome of the Ultra Beasts, having laid waste to an alternate version of Alola now known as the Ultra Ruin.

UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTON



Our analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. pic.twitter.com/taMZysV4os — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 26, 2022

This isn’t the first time Guzzlord has been teased for Pokémon Go, though. The teaser video used in this compilation has been shown before. But this time, it was spliced together using the dates each Ultra Beast was first added to the game, hinting at the arrival of the Dark/Dragon-type.

According to the trailer, Guzzlord will arrive sometime in November. The specific date is not listed, but the formatting used for Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, and Kartana all point to an early to mid-November inclusion for UB-05.

Much like the other Ultra Beasts, Guzzlord will likely be included in some kind of event. But it should function closer to that of Nihilego and be widely available to players who are participating compared to being locked to a specific region or hemisphere for a certain amount of time.

It is unlikely we will see any other Ultra Beasts appear before Guzzlord arrives since Niantic seems to be going in numbered order through the UBs. But considering Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon don’t have numbers for their codenames, anything is still possible.

There are still a number of other Pokémon from Alola and beyond that need to be featured too, such as Solgaleo and Lunala. But they will likely bring up the rear of the Season of Light in November considering Cosmog is already available in the game.