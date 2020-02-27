Greninja elected Google’s Pokémon of the year

Google’s Pokémon of the year results are in and the winner is Greninja.

The voting started earlier this month and had been closed since Feb. 14. Pokémon fans from across the globe had the chance to pick their favorite Pokémon from each generation.

The winner, Greninja, is the final form of Froakie from Generation VI, which was launched with Pokémon X and Y in October 2013. The Pokémon Company released a video today to celebrate Greninja’s victory and to announce the top 10 Pokémon of 2020.

Two of the most well-known Pokémon also made it into the top 10. Gengar, the popular Ghost Pokémon and the final form of Gastly, came in 10th, while Charizard, the famous Fire Pokémon and the last evolution of Charmander, was fourth.

The top five consists of runner-up Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon and the final evolution of Riolu from Generation IV. Mimikyu, a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokémon from Generation VII, came in third, while Umbreon, a Dark-type Pokémon from Generation II that can evolve from Eevee, wrapped up the top five.

The video includes some of the most iconic moments from Pokémon’s anime or movies, including the classic Gengar vs. Nidorino matchup.

Here are Google’s top 10 Pokémon of the year.