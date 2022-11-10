Gimmighoul got so rich it took up snowboarding, according to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Gimmighoul was one of several Pokémon officially revealed in the weeks leading up to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release—appearing in Pokémon Go as a surprise with unique mechanics and lore. But no one in the world could have predicted that once you complete the long-standing and haunted quest you would end up with some kind of vacation time with a golden ghost.

In probably the most surprising reveal of the entire leak season as it drew to a close, Gimmighoul’s evolution was revealed to be a lanky snowboarding or surfing golden idol looking like it came right off of an old cheesy string package.

According to the lore, Gimmighoul (Chest Form) will require players to collect or somehow acquire 1,000 mysterious coins throughout their journey to evolve it into this still unnamed Pokémon. The exact mechanics and limitations behind this concept likely won’t be revealed until the game’s launch on Nov. 18, but now we know that there is a very strange payoff for the quest.

Its final form straps its old chest to a belt, grabs a golden board, and gets some air—all while excess coins are falling off of it. We know it also retains its Ghost/Steel typing once it reaches this stage.

As for how Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) will play into things, we still only know that it will be exclusive to Pokémon Go once compatibility for Go and Pokémon HOME is added in early 2023. It might not be able to evolve at all since it is not obtainable in Paldea proper, but we won’t know until The Pokémon Company shares more official details.