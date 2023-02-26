Gimmighoul crossover details for Pokémon Go leak early during Go Tour: Hoenn

The announcement might not have been made yet, but the details about just how Pokémon Go and Scarlet and Violet will crossover in an upcoming “event” of sorts. This is centered around Gimmighoul and the content teased back when the alternate form of the coin-focused Pokémon first made its mysterious appearance in the mobile game last November.

The Pokémon Company already confirmed that Gimmighoul’s Roaming Form, or the version of the Ghost-type that runs around outside of its chest to gather coins, would only be available through Pokémon Go while the Chest Form is only available in Scarlet and Violet.

Speculation around when this crossover content would go live picked back up in late January, and Pokémon Day is when a lot of fans expected to hear about it since it would require Pokémon HOME to get an update for connectivity for Gen IX too. And while we don’t have full details yet, PokéMiners has pulled a lot of information from a small update that shares just how Gimmighoul will work in Pokémon Go.

How will Gimmighoul Roaming Form work in Pokémon Go?

Based on the information pulled from the game’s backend during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, Gimmighoul will work in a very similar way to Meltan in the mobile game. This will include a new form of connectivity being introduced for the Postcard feature, which will let players send them to Scarlet and Violet in some fashion.

Players will reportedly be able to send a Postcard from Go to the Gen IX games once per day, which will result in them getting an item called a Coin Bag or Sparkly Incense—the files list both as the title of the object that can be interacted with. Opening the Coin Box will cause Gimmighoul to appear for a limited amount of time, which means players can catch the Gimmighoul (Roaming Form.) Here is some of the text pulled from the files.

“When you connect Pokémon Go with Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, certain limited data will be shared with Nintendo when you transfer Postcards. Please see the Help Article for more information. Data shared with Nintendo is subject to Nintendo’s own privacy policy.”

You can activate the Coin Bag once per day by sending Postcards to Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

Gimmighoul description: This Pokémon was born from passion that seeped into a coin. It wanders, apparently seeking to return to the treasure chest it once inhabited.

As of right now, it looks like catching a Gimmighoul will cause it to drop a Gimmighoul Coin, and perhaps multiple just like in Scarlet and Violet, as you build up to 1,000 in order to get a Gholdengo. Additionally, those Mysterious Coins have already been renamed to Gimmighoul Coins in the game, and that part of this update is seemingly live right now.

The Golden PokéStops will still be around too, with an item called the Golden Lure reportedly set to be added to the game. This will let you attract certain Pokémon to a PokéStop for 30 minutes and potentially earn Gimmighoul Coins for spinning the Photo Disc.

None of this information has been confirmed by Niantic or The Pokémon Company just yet, but don’t be surprised if you see something related to Gimmighoul and Pokémon HOME shared during the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents on Feb. 27.