Gigantamax Meowth event starts today in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Wild Area Event has shifted today in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Trainers say goodbye Gigantamax Eevee, but now they can start catching the Gigantamax version of Meowth in the boosted raids.

In this Max Raid Battle Event, players can get multiple Gigantamax Meowths and can even find the Shiny version of the Pokémon. Trainers will even be able to get a Gigantamax Meowth with its Hidden Ability for the first time.

The Wild Area is filled with a variety of Max Raid Battles that change periodically. But with an internet connection, you have the ability to access specific Raid Battles at certain times.

Pokémon trainers will have until June 2 to catch this limited-time Gigantamax Meowth. This is the only way to get it right now since it was only previously distributed in an early January event.