Giganatamax Snorlax coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield raids Dec. 4

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed Gigantamax Snorlax for Pokémon Sword and Shield and announced when players can get their hands on him.

The Snorlax will be a part of Max Raid Battles in both Sword and Shield on Dec. 4 and will only be available for a limited time only, until Jan. 2020.

The Pokemon was initially found ina datamine of the game some weeks ago when the titles first released, alongside other unreleased Pokémon like Gigantamax Melmetal and a bunch of other Pokemon currently hidden within the game’s files, just waiting to be given the go-ahead to be added to the titles.

We imagine most of these Pokémon will also be released sooner or later for the games as events, or given away in competitions or venues across the world, similar to how the Pokémon Centers in Japan give free Pokémon codes out to people on their birthdays.

Other current time-exclusive stuff in Sword and Shield includes a Gigantamax Meowth, which is only available until January for early purchases of the game through Mystery Gifts.